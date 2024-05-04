Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Gap Down to $55.40

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.40, but opened at $53.46. Enovis shares last traded at $51.91, with a volume of 166,513 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENOV shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Enovis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Enovis by 5.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,982,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,804,000 after purchasing an additional 103,027 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 18.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 165.6% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 849,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Further Reading

