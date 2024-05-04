Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) One Day Volume Reaches $3.78 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,472.15 or 0.05431019 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $3.78 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 512,669 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 512,632.01492519. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,434.92351998 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $5,173,565.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

