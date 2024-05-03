Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 10,000 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,809,167.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Cary Baker sold 374 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $44,393.80.

On Monday, March 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,062 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $135,521.82.

On Monday, March 18th, Cary Baker sold 306 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $37,806.30.

On Friday, February 23rd, Cary Baker sold 4,829 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $488,549.93.

On Monday, February 26th, Cary Baker sold 1,455 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $150,854.40.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00.

Impinj Stock Up 0.9 %

PI stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.23. The company had a trading volume of 336,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,402. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $163.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $217,290,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,260,000 after buying an additional 292,470 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Impinj by 249.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,802,000 after buying an additional 568,301 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $68,211,000.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

