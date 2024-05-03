Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Director David A. Peacock Sells 13,000 Shares

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

SF traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,987. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SF. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 184,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 16.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

