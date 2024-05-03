PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PPL updated its FY24 guidance to $1.63-1.75 EPS.
PPL Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of PPL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. 3,760,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,870. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39.
PPL Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
