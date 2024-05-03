Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells 225,000 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,691,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,928,467.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Destination XL Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DXLG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. 289,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,885. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $187.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.14 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,239,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,052,000 after buying an additional 3,094,183 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95,606 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 77,853 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 110,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 64,583 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

