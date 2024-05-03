Charles N. York II Sells 52,183 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $933,553.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,465.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. 1,163,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,078. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of -1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $18.07.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,387 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 89.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 25,414 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.