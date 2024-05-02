27,453 Shares in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,086,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,739,000 after buying an additional 29,731 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 134,531 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 349,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 369.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 277,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 218,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

Ecopetrol stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.7999 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.44%.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.