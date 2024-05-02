Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 2.02% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 116,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $704,000.

Shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $28.05.

About VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

