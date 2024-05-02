Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.86. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 57.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

About Union Bankshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Union Bankshares stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Union Bankshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UNB Free Report ) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,061 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned 1.22% of Union Bankshares worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.