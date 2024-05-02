Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Union Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.86. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 57.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares
About Union Bankshares
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Union Bankshares
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.