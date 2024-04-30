American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Lowered by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,525 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.20% of American Electric Power worth $86,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $93.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average is $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

