7,696 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Purchased by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after buying an additional 277,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,249,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,201 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 903,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,675,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 693,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after buying an additional 42,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 444,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after buying an additional 171,963 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 37,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,717. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.