Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 139.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,335,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,404,000 after buying an additional 370,483 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,662.2% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,510,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

