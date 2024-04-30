Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,400 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 1,150,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.7 days.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance
NWARF opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.87.
