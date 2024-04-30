Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,400 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 1,150,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.7 days.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance

NWARF opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 87 aircrafts. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

