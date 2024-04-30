Hims & Hers Health’s (HIMS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.85.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $17.16.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $40,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $40,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $173,209.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,943,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,050 shares of company stock worth $7,191,666. 31.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 22.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 39,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.