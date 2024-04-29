Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.31

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.31 and last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 50119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSTO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $682.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,154,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.