McAdam LLC Has $162.66 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,884,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,668 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 11.7% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $162,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after buying an additional 51,485 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 270,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 243,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,042. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.