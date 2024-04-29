Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Mather Group LLC.’s 10th Largest Position

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $180,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

