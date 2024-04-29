Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 55 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $918.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $955.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $807.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

