Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $718,554,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $468.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $470.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.83.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.