Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SDY opened at $127.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.56 and its 200 day moving average is $122.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

