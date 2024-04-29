Short Interest in Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE) Expands By 72.2%

Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,300 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the March 31st total of 332,900 shares. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Laser Photonics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LASE opened at $2.06 on Monday. Laser Photonics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.

Laser Photonics Company Profile

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100CTH, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200CTH, a manual handheld laser surface cleaning model; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300CTH, a water-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH, a laser cleaning tool; CleanTech Handheld 2000-CTH Jobsite for industrial cleaning, rust and paint removal, and surface preparation; CleanTech Handheld NCX, a portable laser surface cleaning and conditioning system; CleanTech Robot, a robotic laser cleaning system, CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; and CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool.

