Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 412,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.