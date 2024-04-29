Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $718,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $201.20 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $204.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

