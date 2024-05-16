Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Director Chantal Gosselin Sells 2,000 Shares

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) Director Chantal Gosselin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.50, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at C$68,850.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

TSE WPM traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$76.07. The stock had a trading volume of 635,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,151. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.15. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$52.15 and a 1 year high of C$78.15.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$381.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 52.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.802 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 52.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.