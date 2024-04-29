Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Altimmune Stock Up 0.8 %

ALT opened at $7.26 on Monday. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $514.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.05.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 20,780.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 1,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

