Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Apr 29th, 2024

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

BLHEF stock opened at $157.49 on Monday. Bâloise has a 52-week low of $142.15 and a 52-week high of $164.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.75.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

