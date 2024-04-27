Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,934,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135,460 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.21% of Texas Instruments worth $329,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TXN opened at $177.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

