Herold Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 35.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 260,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 35,931 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 163.5% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

