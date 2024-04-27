Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,279,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 61,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.22. 1,286,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,198. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.