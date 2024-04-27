Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Callan Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,209,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,327 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.60% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $74,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $65.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.64.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

