Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Encompass Health updated its FY24 guidance to $3.86-4.11 EPS.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.3 %

EHC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.47. 706,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. Encompass Health has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $85.84.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EHC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

