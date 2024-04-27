Polaris Inc. (PII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on June 17th

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Polaris has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Polaris has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Polaris to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,728. Polaris has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.27.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

