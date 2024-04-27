Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $412.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CSL. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $398.33.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 4.9 %

CSL stock opened at $400.92 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $415.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

