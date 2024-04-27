GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $158,000 in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 23,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.48.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

