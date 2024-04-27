DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

