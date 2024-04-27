Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 105.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Evergy were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 214,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $63.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

