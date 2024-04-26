Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Raised to $108.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EHC. Truist Financial increased their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.56.

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.46. The company had a trading volume of 425,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,264. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.76. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $85.84.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

