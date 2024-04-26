Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $11,383,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,363.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 75,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 2.1 %

Skyline Champion stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.48. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.20 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

SKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

