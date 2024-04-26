Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 95 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $9.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $498.50. 278,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,602. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $532.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

