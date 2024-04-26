Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Increased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.13. 285,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,997. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

