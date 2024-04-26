Short Interest in Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Decreases By 95.8%

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,072,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGGI remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 1,100,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,250. Trans Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
Trans Global Group Company Profile
