Short Interest in Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Decreases By 95.8%

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,072,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGGI remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 1,100,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,250. Trans Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Trans Global Group Company Profile

Trans Global Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, distributes and retails wine under the Zui Xian Gui name in the People's Republic of China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

