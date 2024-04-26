Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Scorpio Gold Stock Performance

Scorpio Gold stock remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309. Scorpio Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

