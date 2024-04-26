Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Scorpio Gold Stock Performance
Scorpio Gold stock remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309. Scorpio Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Scorpio Gold
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.