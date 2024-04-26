Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $31.06 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.2% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. FMR LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after buying an additional 2,257,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,073,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,927,122,000 after acquiring an additional 763,505 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,229,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,272,846,000 after purchasing an additional 374,489 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,078,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,542,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,734,835,000 after purchasing an additional 108,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.59. 1,791,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889,086. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

