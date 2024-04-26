International Paper (NYSE:IP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.
IP traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,681,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81.
In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock worth $310,438 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.
