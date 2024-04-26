Stride (NYSE:LRN) Given New $73.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Stride alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LRN

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE LRN traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.26. Stride has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $69.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stride will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 89.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 55,641 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 38.1% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.