Head to Head Analysis: Fisker (FSRN) versus The Competition

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) is one of 68 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Fisker to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Fisker has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s competitors have a beta of 3.68, suggesting that their average share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -110.93% -23.14% Fisker Competitors -150.59% -24.58% -9.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

33.6% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fisker and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million -$761.99 million -0.03 Fisker Competitors $46.73 billion $2.55 billion 19.57

Fisker’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fisker and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker Competitors 960 2492 3376 151 2.39

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 8.92%. Given Fisker’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Fisker competitors beat Fisker on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

