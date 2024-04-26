Short Interest in Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Grows By 453.0%

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,743,200 shares, an increase of 453.0% from the March 31st total of 496,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 685.8 days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRLOF remained flat at C$0.76 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.83. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$1.01.

Get Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust alerts:

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ("FLCT") is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.4 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.