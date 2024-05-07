IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Raises Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

IDEX has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IDEX to earn $9.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.81. 175,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,013. IDEX has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.68.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

