Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.160-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $465.0 million-$515.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.9 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.16-0.36 EPS.
Ultra Clean Stock Performance
NASDAQ UCTT traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $44.38. 168,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 2.02. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Company Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ultra Clean
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.