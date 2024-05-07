Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.160-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $465.0 million-$515.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.9 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.16-0.36 EPS.

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $44.38. 168,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 2.02. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

